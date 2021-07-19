Anna Krol

Daily UI - Checkout

Daily UI - Checkout challenge daily uidesign 002 dailyuichallenge dailyui website app ui design
Day 2 of Daily UI prompts, and I did this very quick credit card checkout page :) It is simple and clean, so exactly how I like it :D (ok, yes, maybe it is a bit too clean)

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
