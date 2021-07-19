Wine Label

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
🇧🇷 A Lucci Gastronomia é uma empresa focada em eventos, dando o toque gastronômico que seu evento precisa para ser o melhor!
Neste projeto, desenvolvi os rótulos que acompanhariam os vinhos entregues aos convidados! Bem bacana, não é mesmo?
🇺🇸 Lucci Gastronomia is a company focused on events, giving the gastronomic touch that your event needs to be the best!
In this project, I developed the labels that would accompany the wines delivered to the guests! Pretty cool, isn't it?
💌 Contato para projetos: contato@noweb.io
👋 Descubra mais sobre nós:
www.noweb.io