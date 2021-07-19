Lucas Ramos Calil
Noweb Publicidade

Wine Label

Lucas Ramos Calil
Noweb Publicidade
Lucas Ramos Calil for Noweb Publicidade
Hire Us
  • Save
Wine Label graphic design label design fancy black and white design clean product drink drink label mockup label labels wine label wine
Wine Label graphic design label design fancy black and white design clean product drink drink label mockup label labels wine label wine
Wine Label graphic design label design fancy black and white design clean product drink drink label mockup label labels wine label wine
Wine Label graphic design label design fancy black and white design clean product drink drink label mockup label labels wine label wine
Download color palette
  1. Vinho 3.jpg
  2. Vinho 4.jpg
  3. Vinho 6.jpg
  4. Vinho 5.jpg

🇧🇷 A Lucci Gastronomia é uma empresa focada em eventos, dando o toque gastronômico que seu evento precisa para ser o melhor!
Neste projeto, desenvolvi os rótulos que acompanhariam os vinhos entregues aos convidados! Bem bacana, não é mesmo?

🇺🇸 Lucci Gastronomia is a company focused on events, giving the gastronomic touch that your event needs to be the best!
In this project, I developed the labels that would accompany the wines delivered to the guests! Pretty cool, isn't it?

-----

💌 Contato para projetos: contato@noweb.io
👋 Descubra mais sobre nós:
Facebook | Instagram
www.noweb.io

Noweb Publicidade
Noweb Publicidade
A agência 360º que seu negócio precisa para alavancar!
Hire Us

More by Noweb Publicidade

View profile
    • Like