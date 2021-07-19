Wine Label

🇧🇷 A Lucci Gastronomia é uma empresa focada em eventos, dando o toque gastronômico que seu evento precisa para ser o melhor!

Neste projeto, desenvolvi os rótulos que acompanhariam os vinhos entregues aos convidados! Bem bacana, não é mesmo?

🇺🇸 Lucci Gastronomia is a company focused on events, giving the gastronomic touch that your event needs to be the best!

In this project, I developed the labels that would accompany the wines delivered to the guests! Pretty cool, isn't it?

