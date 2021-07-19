Mushfik - Logo & Brand Identity Designer

Atlantic Logo Design

Mushfik - Logo & Brand Identity Designer
Mushfik - Logo & Brand Identity Designer
  • Save
Atlantic Logo Design corporate company business logo e-commerce brand identity abstract mark design digital agency startup color typography app icon gradient vector logo branding
Download color palette

Hi everyone,

This is Atlantic logo mark for client. Press to Love Button & please don’t forget to follow me!
Thanks for watching it.
-------------------------------------------------------------

👇 Contact me to get your logo design or branding project done:

📩 mushfikdesign@gmail.com
Skype: Mushfik Rahman ( live:mushfik.rahman )
Whatsapp: +8801672720036

-Follow Me On:
--------------------
Facebook | Behance | Instagram | Linkdin

Regards-
Mushfik Rahman

Mushfik - Logo & Brand Identity Designer
Mushfik - Logo & Brand Identity Designer

More by Mushfik - Logo & Brand Identity Designer

View profile
    • Like