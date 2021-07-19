Yup Nguyen

Tour de Freelance - iconAnimation

Tour de Freelance - iconAnimation olympic tokyo olympic road bike cycling icon animation minimal icon character motion illustration after effects animation
My stuff for #TourdeFreelance21 challenge on Instagram
Love to join this with iconAnimation style.

