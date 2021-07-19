Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jana Šalapová

some of my hobbies

Jana Šalapová
Jana Šalapová
  • Save
some of my hobbies hobby animated watching movies movie clapper listening to music reading book travelling clouds plane headphones hobbies design dribbble motiongraphics adobe illustrator animation adobe after effects -madebyjane-
Download color palette

I thought I would rework older piece of mine. I tried to make it more colorful and I used gradients. Its has been long time since I posted something. Hope you like it.

Jana Šalapová
Jana Šalapová

More by Jana Šalapová

View profile
    • Like