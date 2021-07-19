Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Maria Rey

BCD#3 Death Loves Roses

Maria Rey
Maria Rey
  • Save
BCD#3 Death Loves Roses typography book cover vector illustration
Download color palette

Book Cover Illustration for Kate Knightly. A story full of of mystery, magic, romance anf the Death itself.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2021
Maria Rey
Maria Rey

More by Maria Rey

View profile
    • Like