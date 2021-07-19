Nadia Yañez

What's Your Polaris Star?

What's Your Polaris Star? pattern pink pose polaris sky star gradient character texture procreate illustration
Very much influenced by Damon Albarn’s new song Polaris. Can't seem to get it out of my head.

    • Like