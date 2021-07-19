Mobile app for company reviews | UX/UI

There are many companies in the modern world, so people often have to choose between them. Reviews about the company can help with this.

Companies can remove bad reviews from their sites so people want to leave a review of the company on an independent resource. They also want to see other reviews from other people before using the company’s services.

We created a user-friendly app where businesses can’t influence the quality of reviews and people can write honest reviews about the right company.

Commentyx is an independent service that collects real company reviews. We help business owners see their products and services through the eyes of customers.