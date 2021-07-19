Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Auro_Designs

Vetta Magazine Advertisement

Auro_Designs
Auro_Designs
  • Save
Vetta Magazine Advertisement advertising post-production design brigittebardot marilynmonroe twiggy photography magazineadvertisement magazineadv advertisement wylervetta watch graphic design
Download color palette

I hope you like this personal project I made for the Wyler Vetta VW0110 representing a series of three magazines advertisement, which can be posters for collectors too.

Get a look at the whole project on aurodesigns.wixsite.com/aurodesigns/vetta👀

Don't hesitate to contact me📱💻 Let's get in touch!
auro.graphicdesign@gmail.com
or DM me on
instagram.com/auro_designs/
behance.net/auro_designs

Cheers from Italy👋🏻🇮🇹

Auro_Designs
Auro_Designs

More by Auro_Designs

View profile
    • Like