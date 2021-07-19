Vetta Magazine Advertisement

Trending designs to inspire you
I hope you like this personal project I made for the Wyler Vetta VW0110 representing a series of three magazines advertisement, which can be posters for collectors too.
Get a look at the whole project on aurodesigns.wixsite.com/aurodesigns/vetta👀
Don't hesitate to contact me📱💻 Let's get in touch!
auro.graphicdesign@gmail.com
or DM me on
instagram.com/auro_designs/
behance.net/auro_designs
Cheers from Italy👋🏻🇮🇹