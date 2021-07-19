Lector | Book Selling Ecommerce App Development

Hello Dribbblers,

Look what we've created - this is a UI for Book Selling Ecommerce App Development, where people can find various published books on different genres as the demand for easy access to high-quality books is increasing in the market.

Share your thoughts and don’t forget to have your apple a day!

Do let us know your feedback.

Take a look and hit "L" if love it.

E-mail us at: sales@xbytesolutions.com for more

Contact us : https://www.xbytesolutions.com/