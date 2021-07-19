Kumiko Michishita

Plastic Free July 19 - Body soap

Day 19 - Body soap
I like using soap bars for body, and I finally got myself a soap bag made from sisal (I've been using polyethylene mesh bag eek!) I will start using Manuka honey & goat's milk soap received last night from Melbourne.

