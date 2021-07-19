Plastic Free July 19 - Body soap

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Day 19 - Body soap
I like using soap bars for body, and I finally got myself a soap bag made from sisal (I've been using polyethylene mesh bag eek!) I will start using Manuka honey & goat's milk soap received last night from Melbourne.