igooods landing page

Mobile landing page with a simple design and fresh illustrations.
Live version — www.igooods.ru
igooods is a service for delivering goods from favorite groceries and hypermarkets.
Art Director — Olga Yukhta
Designer — Polina Samoilova
UX Researcher — Masha Kryuchkova
3D Designer — Kirill Zharkoy
Front-end — Ekaterina Tan'kova, Kirill Lyovin
Product Manager — Ann Karpina
CPO — Andrey Rodin