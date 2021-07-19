Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
"First"

I'm getting started with Adobe XD and this is my first Sign up page design. Reviews and suggestions are appreciated.
Cheers.

p. s: The name "Ace" was randomly selected and I had no intention of deliberately Plagiarizing.

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
