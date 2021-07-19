Farhan Rizky

Go Stream App

Farhan Rizky
Farhan Rizky
  • Save
Go Stream App ui phone nunito sans live basketball football watch streaming stream mobile sports purple
Download color palette

Hi guys, I want to share the results of my exploration of the Go Stream application.
Hope you guys like it

Feel free to give me some feedback.
And don't forget to press "L" if you love it.
---
We available for work together :
Email us : frhndsgn28@gmail.com
Instagram : frhndsgn

Farhan Rizky
Farhan Rizky

More by Farhan Rizky

View profile
    • Like