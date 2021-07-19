Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alexander Tek

Alexander Tek
Alexander Tek
Airplane ux ui glassmorphism frostedglass design illustration 3d 3d art icon minimal render plane airplane app illustrator c4d blender colorful figma web
Glad to show you one of the illustrations and icons set for a website which we've made in collaborations with Victoria Arseni a few months ago. The first is dedicaded to the flight. What do you think?

The Render was made in Blender 3d and cycles render, edited in photoshop CC. The site layout was made in figma.

If you need 3d illustration/lettering or just want to say ‘Hello!’, feel free to contact me via 📩 info@alexandertek.ru

Alexander Tek
Alexander Tek
3d illustrations, animations & lettering
