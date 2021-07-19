🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Glad to show you one of the illustrations and icons set for a website which we've made in collaborations with Victoria Arseni a few months ago. The first is dedicaded to the flight. What do you think?
The Render was made in Blender 3d and cycles render, edited in photoshop CC. The site layout was made in figma.
If you need 3d illustration/lettering or just want to say ‘Hello!’, feel free to contact me via 📩 info@alexandertek.ru
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.