Purrfect Match Cat Matching Mobile App

Purrfect Match Cat Matching Mobile App component design quiz app micro interactions interaction design mobile design design cat app store design ux design ui design adoption app pets cat mobile app
Hey!
Looking for the perfect cat? Purrfect match has got you covered :)
First attempt at mobile apps, pretty happy with the outcome and I ended up learning so much about how to compose mobile designs. I can see there's quite a bit more to change, but for the time being I'm happy with this work

Checkout out the full piece on Behance
https://www.behance.net/gallery/123738889/Purrfect-Match-Cat-Matcher-UX-UI

