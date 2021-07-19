Purrfect Match Cat Matching Mobile App

Hey!

Looking for the perfect cat? Purrfect match has got you covered :)

First attempt at mobile apps, pretty happy with the outcome and I ended up learning so much about how to compose mobile designs. I can see there's quite a bit more to change, but for the time being I'm happy with this work

Checkout out the full piece on Behance

https://www.behance.net/gallery/123738889/Purrfect-Match-Cat-Matcher-UX-UI