Ann-Sophie De Steur

Troy cityscape

Troy cityscape city cityscape skyline cartoon mid century modern design architecture illustrator minimalist texture illustration vector
A little Troy inspired by the works of Mary Blair and Eyvind Earle.

Hi! I'm a Belgian vector lover and illustrator.
