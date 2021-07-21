igooods landing page

Trending designs to inspire you
Interaction with 3D products on the first screen.
Live version — www.igooods.ru
igooods is a service for delivering goods from favorite groceries and hypermarkets.
Art Director — Olga Yukhta
Designer — Polina Samoilova
UX Researcher — Masha Kryuchkova
3D Designer — Kirill Zharkoy
Front-end — Ekaterina Tan'kova, Kirill Lyovin
Product Manager — Ann Karpina
CPO — Andrey Rodin