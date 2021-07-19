🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
FABRX WEB DESIGN SYSTEM V3 ⚡️ IS HERE AND IT'S MASSIVE!
Supercharge your UI tools with the most powerful wireframe library and design system. https://fabrx.co/web/
Features
• 600+ new icons
• 4 Viewports
• 20+ new templates
• 600+ Custom Components
• 250+ Wireframes
• Light and Dark Mode
• Responsive Design
• Sketch / Figma / XD Files
• Lifetime Updates
• And much more...