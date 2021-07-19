Good for Sale
FABRX WEB DESIGN SYSTEM // V3

FABRX WEB DESIGN SYSTEM // V3 adobe xd sketch figma ux uiux ui ux design system ui kit ui design ui
Fabrx Web Design System V3

$48
Fabrx Web Design System V3

FABRX WEB DESIGN SYSTEM V3 ⚡️ IS HERE AND IT'S MASSIVE!
Supercharge your UI tools with the most powerful wireframe library and design system. https://fabrx.co/web/

Features
• 600+ new icons
• 4 Viewports
• 20+ new templates
• 600+ Custom Components
• 250+ Wireframes
• Light and Dark Mode
• Responsive Design
• Sketch / Figma / XD Files
• Lifetime Updates
• And much more...

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
