Just recently we have been conceptualising a few styles and layouts for a great new web app. Trying to find a simple yet sexy way to convey all this big data in a robust way has been really interesting and exciting.

Here's an example of one of the sleeker approaches that we came up with. What you're seeing is a snapshot of a very small portion of the screen but this should give you an overall feel for the rest.

Can't wait to show you guys more and remember to head on over to our Fueled page to see more from the team!

Fueled.com | Fueled on Facebook | Fueled on Twitter