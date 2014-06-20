TimTung

SHAKE Design Optimization

TimTung
TimTung
  • Save
SHAKE Design Optimization icon ui clean navigation light interface task graph list metro ios activity，
Download color palette

SHAKE Design Optimization.
More on Bēhance:
www.behance.net/gallery/17784859/SHAKE-Design-Optimization

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2014
TimTung
TimTung

More by TimTung

View profile
    • Like