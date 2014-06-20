Mr. Panesar, Illustration & Design

"Iraq Accuses Saudi Arabia..." - Sky News

" Iraq Accuses Saudi Arabia Of Promoting 'Genocide' " - Sky News

Illustration inspired by the article.

#illustration #saudiarabia #iraq #sky #skynews #baghdad #militants #man

