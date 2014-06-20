Jos

Work Hard Play Hard

Jos
Jos
  • Save
Work Hard Play Hard typography type lettering regal pro
Download color palette

Working on some typography to be hanged in my new home-office.
A heavily modified version of Regal Pro, an amazing font to start with!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2014
Jos
Jos
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Jos

View profile
    • Like