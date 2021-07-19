DOWNLOAD FROM CreativeMarket!

DOWNLOAD FROM Etsy!

Printable Funeral Program Template - MS Word and Photoshop Template - INSTANT DOWNLOAD

Product Information -----►►

+ Fully Easy Customization.

+ MS Word & Photoshop Document.

+ Template Size 11x8.5in.

+ Print ready 300DPI & Bleed 0.25in

+ Include the font download link in the help file.

Compatible with MS Word 2007-2016 & Photoshop CS4-CC

NOTE:: Preview Stock image & Mock-up are not Include.

Thank you!