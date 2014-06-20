Grayson Hjaltalin

World Cup

World Cup
Haha I have no idea where this idea came from. At first I thought about making the U in CUP to be the actual cup and the P part of the handle but that didn't work out so I landed with this. World... Cup... Dribbble World that is

Posted on Jun 20, 2014
