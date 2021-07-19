Mohammadreza Mousavi

System Group Company Customer Portal

Mohammadreza Mousavi
Mohammadreza Mousavi
  • Save
System Group Company Customer Portal design web app app ux design ux ui design ui
Download color palette

System Group Company Customer Portal is an in-house product designed to assess the overall status of customers. Senior Managers could easily check the status of customers to be aware of customer situations.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2021
Mohammadreza Mousavi
Mohammadreza Mousavi

More by Mohammadreza Mousavi

View profile
    • Like