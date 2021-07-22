User feedback option

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello everyone 👋!
Feedback is crucial - we all know about it 💪. Feedbacking in apps enables a lot of things. We've implemented the response mode in our FAQ app. The main pros are:
👍 filling in the knowledge database with missing information or passwords
👍 alerting about issues
👍 suggesting changes
👍 ticketing issues to the admin
Take a look at the graphic to see how it works.
