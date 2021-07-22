User feedback option

Hello everyone 👋!

Feedback is crucial - we all know about it 💪. Feedbacking in apps enables a lot of things. We've implemented the response mode in our FAQ app. The main pros are:

👍 filling in the knowledge database with missing information or passwords

👍 alerting about issues

👍 suggesting changes

👍 ticketing issues to the admin

Take a look at the graphic to see how it works.

