Sidebar FAQ mode

Hi guys 👋!
Do you often use FAQs 🤔? These are true friends sometimes, aren't they? Today I present you a user mode with implemented FAQ list 📄regarding the service or relevant questions concerning the given site the user is on. Being some kind of a help bot 🤖, the functionality enables adjusting to a specific tool or identifying the product/service. It's all for saving the work from chaos 🤯.
We're available for new projects! Just drop us a line at office@synergycodes.com