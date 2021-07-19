Healthy Food Delivery Landing Page

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello everyone!
Happy to share my next design exploration. This time, the landing page of Healthy Food Delivery called GoodFood 🥦
Font: Exo 2 & Roboto
Image: Unsplash
Feel free to give me some feedback.
and don't forget press "L" if like it.
Thanks for watching 💚
Behance