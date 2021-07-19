Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ksenia Nad

Healthy Food Delivery Landing Page

Ksenia Nad
Ksenia Nad
  • Save
Healthy Food Delivery Landing Page website mobile lunch delivery landing page landing design web web design figma food in box fooddelivery delivery food healthy food healthy health ui
Download color palette

Hello everyone!

Happy to share my next design exploration. This time, the landing page of Healthy Food Delivery called GoodFood 🥦

Font: Exo 2 & Roboto
Image: Unsplash

Feel free to give me some feedback.
and don't forget press "L" if like it.
Thanks for watching 💚

Behance

Ksenia Nad
Ksenia Nad

More by Ksenia Nad

View profile
    • Like