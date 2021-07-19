James West

Daily Logo Challenge Day 27: Ice Cream Logo

Daily Logo Challenge Day 27: Ice Cream Logo graphic design packaging cow logo animal logo animal ice cream cow icon vector typography branding logo illustration flat design
Download color palette
  1. Moo_IceCream-02.jpg
  2. Moo_IceCream_Mockup.jpg
  3. Moo_IceCream-03_Smaller.jpg

🍦Day 27 of the #dailylogochallenge 🐮

✍🏼 Ice Cream logo with the name ‘Moo Family Farms Ice Cream ’. 🐄

I’m attempting the Daily Logo Challenge - one a day for 50 days, I’ll use a prompt to create a logo and flex my design muscle 💪🏼

