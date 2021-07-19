Food Delivery (Randhoni)

Today I tried to design a login page of a food delivery platform. I used soft colours on it to make it as less tacky as possible.

The name Randhoni is an Assamese term for a cook/chef. It took me about an hour to come up with the design. The picture on the background is from a google image search depicting the Assamese cuisine.

Link to design : https://www.figma.com/proto/yxHiqN1S3BU6jpT6u2w4f9/food-delivery?node-id=1%3A2&scaling=scale-down&page-id=0%3A1