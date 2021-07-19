Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kindergarten Web Design

Kindergarten Web Design kindergarten school branding web ui design
Hello Dribbblers,

To build an official website for high-end kindergartens in Shenzhen, we use more elegant colors to make it look high-end, and use lovely pictures to show affinity. It looks interesting.

Please share your feedback about the color choice and placement of the elements.

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
