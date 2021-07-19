Kindergarten Web Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbblers,
To build an official website for high-end kindergartens in Shenzhen, we use more elegant colors to make it look high-end, and use lovely pictures to show affinity. It looks interesting.
Please share your feedback about the color choice and placement of the elements.
If you like what you see, don't forget the press the ❤️ icon and follow me Dribbble and other social platforms to get exciting content and tips.