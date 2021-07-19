Kindergarten Web Design

Hello Dribbblers,

To build an official website for high-end kindergartens in Shenzhen, we use more elegant colors to make it look high-end, and use lovely pictures to show affinity. It looks interesting.

Please share your feedback about the color choice and placement of the elements.

