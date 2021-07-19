Pratik Barot

'Dr. Zee' Character Design & posing

Pratik Barot
Pratik Barot
  • Save
'Dr. Zee' Character Design & posing graphic design character characterdesign design art motiongraphics 2d design design
Download color palette

Character Design for Zee Entertainment.
.
.
.
Wanna Collaborate?
Then let's have a chat on: pratikbarot3170@gmail.com

Pratik Barot
Pratik Barot

More by Pratik Barot

View profile
    • Like