Demio Brand Uplift

Happy Monday!

Here's a look into the brand uplift that we did for Demio. Demio provides a simple, no-download webinar experience for your audience, as well as all the marketing tools you need to generate better results.

Our goal was to take their existing brand and uplift it better to express its personality through a marketing site redesign.

They kept their original logo, but we brought in new:

- Updated colors to match their core brand green color

- Big, bold expressive typography

- Quirky iconography that's branded

- Brand textures

- Stylized product mockups

The brand uplift was all through a redesign of their core pages on the marketing site that we then built out on Webflow with extensive CMS to scale and maintain their website easily.

Let's work together!

Email me at kyle@brasshands.com