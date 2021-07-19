Anamika Tripathi

Daily UI : 005 ~ App icon

Anamika Tripathi
Anamika Tripathi
  • Save
Daily UI : 005 ~ App icon colors logo app ui design
Download color palette

Played around with figma effects to design this app icon.

#dailyui

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2021
Anamika Tripathi
Anamika Tripathi

More by Anamika Tripathi

View profile
    • Like