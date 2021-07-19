Alina Maltseva

Landing Page for #DailyUI

Landing Page for #DailyUI art website dailyui ux ui web design
#003 day of #DailyUI

The task was to design a landing page for a book, an album, a mobile app, a product. I chose a shampoo brand La'dor.

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
