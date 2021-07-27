Nikita Melnikov

Logo Animation - Avokiddo

Nikita Melnikov
Nikita Melnikov
Hire Me
  • Save
Logo Animation - Avokiddo ui 3d branding lottie animation lottie app avokiddo logo motion motion 2d logo aniamtion animated logo logo animation
Download color palette

Hey there! Another playful logo in your feed (:

Would you love to animate your logo?
Feel free to reach out: nikitin891@gmail.com

To see more of my work, please follow me:
Instagram | Behance | Dribbble

Nikita Melnikov
Nikita Melnikov
3D / 2D Motion Designer
Hire Me

More by Nikita Melnikov

View profile
    • Like