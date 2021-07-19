Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Protest

Protest motiongraphics illustration design 2d design design art motion graphics graphic design
Another Illustration from the web Series "Uncommon Sense" for Sony Entertainment. This particular frame was to convey how people protest on small small things or incidents.
