Hey guys!!!
We're bringing you a Real Estate app created by our design team. This is a Mobile app concept which will make it easy to find the type of property the user wants. Users can view all the details about the property, view the location in Map View and also take a virtual tour of the property which will be useful in the pandemic situation.
The above shown screens are the Onboarding screen, Home screen, Property Details screen, Map View screen and Virtual Tour screen of the Real Estate app.