Darya Karniyenka

Wish List App

Darya Karniyenka
Darya Karniyenka
  • Save
Wish List App wish list social share share app interface wishlist ui gif animation mobile app ux
Download color palette

Hey, dribbble!👋
This app can help people to conveniently structure their wish list and share it with friends😉
Open to your suggestions: daryakarniyenka@gmail.com
Behance | Linkedin

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2021
Darya Karniyenka
Darya Karniyenka

More by Darya Karniyenka

View profile
    • Like