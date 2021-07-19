Dhanetra Singh Negi

Loader

Dhanetra Singh Negi
Dhanetra Singh Negi
  • Save
Loader animation loader
Download color palette

Throwback - A try of loader for education website (using photoshop & illustrator)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2021
Dhanetra Singh Negi
Dhanetra Singh Negi

More by Dhanetra Singh Negi

View profile
    • Like