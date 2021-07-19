Zydelo Inc.

Google Pay App Redesign

Zydelo Inc.
Zydelo Inc.
  • Save
Google Pay App Redesign software mobile app graphic design ui
Download color palette

Hey guys!!!
We're bringing you a Google Pay app redesign created by our design team. This is a Mobile app concept which will makes it simple and easy to use. We wanted the app to be more informative so we added the analytics section which helps in analyzing monthly and daily expenditure.
The above shown screens are the Home screen, Analytics screen and Payment Information screen of the Google Pay app.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2021
Zydelo Inc.
Zydelo Inc.

More by Zydelo Inc.

View profile
    • Like