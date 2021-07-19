🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hey guys!!!
We're bringing you a Google Pay app redesign created by our design team. This is a Mobile app concept which will makes it simple and easy to use. We wanted the app to be more informative so we added the analytics section which helps in analyzing monthly and daily expenditure.
The above shown screens are the Home screen, Analytics screen and Payment Information screen of the Google Pay app.