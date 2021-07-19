Marija Grujicic

Music Player Interface Design

Marija Grujicic
Marija Grujicic
  • Save
Music Player Interface Design neumorphism web design app ux interface graphic design ui
Download color palette

I wanted to try neumorphism and this is my first take on it.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2021
Marija Grujicic
Marija Grujicic
Like