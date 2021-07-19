Caroline Rubik

The Wild Garden

The Wild Garden art brand design flowers graphicdesign kundalini yoga holistic collage collageart illustration branding design
Collage art for The Wild Garden – a space for holistic healing and transformation through movement, breathwork and psychology.

