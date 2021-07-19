Aliia Fedoseeva

Dashboard. Performance - report.

Aliia Fedoseeva
Aliia Fedoseeva
  • Save
Dashboard. Performance - report. interface app finance dashboard design web uidesign ui
Download color palette

One of the most important dashboards, which contains all the marketing indicators necessary for a business. With its help, you can easily find out how much revenue each channel has brought, how much the sales plan is fulfilled and how the budget should be allocated.
-----------------
If you like this job, press L ❤️.
You can also leave a comment.

Have a nice day!
-----------------
I am available for new projects, write: fedoseeva.aliia@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2021
Aliia Fedoseeva
Aliia Fedoseeva

More by Aliia Fedoseeva

View profile
    • Like