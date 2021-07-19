Logo for Prestalo

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Lately, we have been sharing some design work we did for Prestalo, the online marketplace that went from 0 to 50,000+ loans a month in less than two years. And today, it's time to reveal the logo.
"What?! I didn't know that LIFT Agency does branding too". That's right. We're all about the big picture helping software companies build a solid design framework to maintain a beautiful and consistent product through growth. And sometimes, this means to geek out on branding to get them there.
Website | Instagram | Linkedin | Facebook | Clutch