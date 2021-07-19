Logo for Prestalo

Lately, we have been sharing some design work we did for Prestalo, the online marketplace that went from 0 to 50,000+ loans a month in less than two years. And today, it's time to reveal the logo.

"What?! I didn't know that LIFT Agency does branding too". That's right. We're all about the big picture helping software companies build a solid design framework to maintain a beautiful and consistent product through growth. And sometimes, this means to geek out on branding to get them there.

