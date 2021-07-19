Lift Agency

Logo for Prestalo

Logo for Prestalo component library design kit design language user interface ui symbol logo logo mark logo symbols logo ui element branding logo design
Lately, we have been sharing some design work we did for Prestalo, the online marketplace that went from 0 to 50,000+ loans a month in less than two years. And today, it's time to reveal the logo.

"What?! I didn't know that LIFT Agency does branding too". That's right. We're all about the big picture helping software companies build a solid design framework to maintain a beautiful and consistent product through growth. And sometimes, this means to geek out on branding to get them there.

