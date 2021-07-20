Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Brand Style Guide For SELECT

We've shared this amazing project website design and brand guidelines overview already.
It is time to take a closer look at the branding manual instruction now. We performed in the form of a book, where each chapter focuses on a precise detail of the SELECT private membership community. Everything from the logo symbol construction, accent colors to brand typefaces is presented here.
Shakuro company created brand guidelines, designed and developed an iOS app, Android app, website, membership card, and custom merchandise design for SELECT.

View the full project presentation on Behance.

