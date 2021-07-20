Brand Style Guide For SELECT

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We've shared this amazing project website design and brand guidelines overview already.
It is time to take a closer look at the branding manual instruction now. We performed in the form of a book, where each chapter focuses on a precise detail of the SELECT private membership community. Everything from the logo symbol construction, accent colors to brand typefaces is presented here.
Shakuro company created brand guidelines, designed and developed an iOS app, Android app, website, membership card, and custom merchandise design for SELECT.
View the full project presentation on Behance.
Have a project in mind? Contact us.