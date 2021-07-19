Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mantas Vilčinskas

SwiftShip Shipping Company User Dashboard UI Mockup Dark Mode 4

Mantas Vilčinskas
Mantas Vilčinskas
  • Save
SwiftShip Shipping Company User Dashboard UI Mockup Dark Mode 4 parcel beautiful user experience ux design ui figma vector flat design clean modern control dashboard dark mode
Download color palette

VIEW IN LIGHT MODE: https://dribbble.com/shots/16071741-SwiftShip-Shipping-Company-User-Dashboard-UI-Mockup-1

Something I did earlier in 2021 that I really enjoyed. There's more screenshots on my profile :) Font is Space Grotesk (free!)

Visit my website and view even more work and case studies, or just get in touch for your project: https://mnts.studio

Mantas Vilčinskas
Mantas Vilčinskas

More by Mantas Vilčinskas

View profile
    • Like