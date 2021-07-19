Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Aryan Manouchehri

#DailyUI, Day5:App icon

#DailyUI, Day5:App icon mobile challenge dailyui dailyui 005 5 005 design app icon icon app ui
Hi everyone!👋
This is the fifth day of #DailyUI and I create a "Bookstore" App icon.
I wanted to design a book that was live to attract the audience and persuade them to buy the book.

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
