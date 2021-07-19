Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Madhabi Studio

Marketing Corporate Flyer Template

Madhabi Studio
Madhabi Studio
  • Save
Marketing Corporate Flyer Template digital flyer
Download color palette

DOWNLOAD FROM CreativeMarket!
DOWNLOAD FROM Etsy!

Marketing Corporate Flyer Template | Printable Business Flyer | A4 Size Business Flyer | Ms Word and Photoshop Template - Instant Download

Product Information -----►►

★ Pages: A4 Pages
★ Size: 8.3x11.7 In
★ Resolution: 300 dpi
★ Color mode: CMYK
★ Bleed: 0.25 in
★ Microsoft Word & Adobe Photoshop Document.
★ Working file: Photoshop CS4-CC & MS Word 2007-2016.

Thank you!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2021
Madhabi Studio
Madhabi Studio

More by Madhabi Studio

View profile
    • Like